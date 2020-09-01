Former Griffith clerk-treasurer named to school board

GRIFFITH — Amid coronavirus pandemic-driven virtual learning, John Volkmann was sworn in to the Griffith Public Schools Board of Trustees on Tuesday.
Volkmann, a former clerk-treasurer for the Town of Griffith, interviewed among three other candidates in a Tuesday night school board meeting.
The retired clerk-treasurer and former accountant and manager in the casino industry said he ran for the position because he believes public education is the foundation of the community.
"I believe in the public school system, and for the community to grow, it has to have a good, solid educational system," Volkmann said.
The typically five-member board voted 3-1 for Volkmann to fill a position left open by the board's former secretary, Richard Leber, who submitted his resignation last month.
The board accepted Leber's resignation in an Aug. 13 meeting, where Griffith Director of Business Services Meghan Damron read a statement on his behalf.
"For the past year or so with all of the decisions about school closings, the reconfiguration of classes and the COVID pandemic, I have held on to the school board position and have done my best to make the best decisions for the kids in our district," Leber's statement read. "Hearing about school at home every night and never getting the chance to have a break from school items, angry parents, social media diatribes and tough decisions that our board taught me no could have envisioned, I choose to be selfish for once to save my life. You always hear about kids and mental health issues, but adults have these issues, too."
In Leber's time on the board, Griffith Public Schools closed its Ready Elementary School and decided on a four-week virtual reopening plan. Both decisions were made following spring school building closures brought at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Volkmann comes into the district as parents navigate their students' first weeks of remote learning. Some middle school parents say their students still have yet to receive schedules after students' first day on Aug. 19.
Griffith Superintendent Michele Riise said after the meeting that students who had not received schedules were among those who registered later and that the district has been using the first couple of weeks as an introductory period to virtual learning, teaching students how to navigate digital platforms and turn in assignments.
More structured student learning among middle school students is expected to begin Wednesday, school leaders said. Students' return to in-person learning is scheduled to begin Sept. 16.
Only board first vice president Jennifer Dildine voted against Volkmann's appointment. However, the decision proved unpopular among parents after Volkmann commented in his interview that parent engagement was among one of the largest challenges facing the district.
"A lot of parents look at teachers and schools as their babysitters for their kids and the parents don't want to take the initiative to help their children," Volkmann said. "Teachers can only do so much. If it's not reinforced at home with discipline and learning, a desire to learn, the kids are going to fail."
All other candidates identified communication and transparency among the biggest challenges they would like to improve within the district.
"This is never an easy decision," Assistant Secretary Donald McCarter said as several parents stormed out of the meeting upon Volkmann's selection.
Two of Griffith's five school board seats will be up for election in November. Emily Conner, Jason Jaques and George Tagler, who interviewed Tuesday night, have filed with the Lake County Election Board to run in November.
"I've had the opportunity in the past to speak for this position and I'm never going to go away," said Jaques, who also ran for the board in 2018. "This is my kid's future. This is all of our kids' future. This is our community's future. If this falls and doesn't equal the greatness of our town, it will hurt the greatness of our town and everything will crumble."
