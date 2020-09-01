Former Griffith clerk-treasurer named to school board

"For the past year or so with all of the decisions about school closings, the reconfiguration of classes and the COVID pandemic, I have held on to the school board position and have done my best to make the best decisions for the kids in our district," Leber's statement read. "Hearing about school at home every night and never getting the chance to have a break from school items, angry parents, social media diatribes and tough decisions that our board taught me no could have envisioned, I choose to be selfish for once to save my life. You always hear about kids and mental health issues, but adults have these issues, too."