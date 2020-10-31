Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich to appear at Trump rally in Chicago

CHICAGO — Rod Blagojevich, the former Illinois governor convicted on public corruption charges whose prison sentence was commuted this year by President Donald Trump, is scheduled to appear Sunday at a campaign rally for Trump.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Firewater Saloon, 3908 W. 111th St. in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood.

Billed as a Trump 2020 Keep Illinois Open Rally with Rod Blagojevich, it is sponsored by Make Mount Greenwood Great Again, Back the Blue and Keep Illinois Open.

According to a news release, Blagojevich "will speak against (Illinois Gov. JB) Pritzker's attack on the middle class and the negative effects of the statewide lockdown."

Organizers expect about 500 people to attend the outdoor rally during which "recommended guidelines will be followed."

Others scheduled to speak at the event are Mark Curran, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate; Mike Fricilione, Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Illinois' 3rd District; and Jimmy Lee Tillman II, of the Martin Luther King Republicans, Black Voices for Trump.

Blagojevich on Wednesday endorsed one of Curran's opponents in the Senate race, independent Willie Wilson.