 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich to appear at Trump rally in Chicago
alert urgent

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich to appear at Trump rally in Chicago

{{featured_button_text}}
Trump Blagojevich (copy)

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich waves to his friends after giving a press conference at his Chicago home on Feb. 19, 2020, one day after having his prison sentence commuted by President Donald Trump. 

 Associated Press

CHICAGO — Rod Blagojevich, the former Illinois governor convicted on public corruption charges whose prison sentence was commuted this year by President Donald Trump, is scheduled to appear Sunday at a campaign rally for Trump.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Firewater Saloon, 3908 W. 111th St. in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood.

Billed as a Trump 2020 Keep Illinois Open Rally with Rod Blagojevich, it is sponsored by Make Mount Greenwood Great Again, Back the Blue and Keep Illinois Open.

According to a news release, Blagojevich "will speak against (Illinois Gov. JB) Pritzker's attack on the middle class and the negative effects of the statewide lockdown."

Organizers expect about 500 people to attend the outdoor rally during which "recommended guidelines will be followed."

Others scheduled to speak at the event are Mark Curran, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate; Mike Fricilione, Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Illinois' 3rd District; and Jimmy Lee Tillman II, of the Martin Luther King Republicans, Black Voices for Trump.

Blagojevich on Wednesday endorsed one of Curran's opponents in the Senate race, independent Willie Wilson.

"Dr. Wilson will make us proud in Washington, D.C.," Blagojevich said in a news release. "I am very pleased to endorse Dr. Wilson for the United States Senate."

Blagojevich was impeached and removed from office in 2009 over charges he attempted to sell the U.S. Senate seat once held by Barack Obama. He was convicted of related charges and sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2011.

Trump commuted Blagojevich's sentence on Feb. 18 of this year and he was released after serving just under eight years.

Gallery: Rod Blagojevich's sentence commuted

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Car crashes into Hammond home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts