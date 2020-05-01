Former Indiana police chief faces misconduct charge

GEORGETOWN, Ind. — A former southern Indiana police chief has been charged with official misconduct for diverting thousands of dollars in auto tow-in fees that were not deposited with his town's clerk-treasurer, state police said Thursday.
Misdemeanor charges of conversion and failure to deposit public funds also were filed Thursday against former Georgetown Police Chief Dennis Kunkel, police said.
An investigation began in September after Georgetown authorities requested that police check into potential misuse of funds. The investigation and a State Board of Accounts audit revealed more than $8,000 in auto tow-in fees were not deposited with the town clerk-treasurer.
Town attorney Kristi Fox said in a statement that the town board placed Kunkel on paid administrative leave Sept. 11 and asked for the state investigation after it “received allegations and evidence of financial misconduct."
The statement said Kunkel resigned last Friday. He does not have a published telephone number and could not be reached for comment.
Aaron Jacob Collins
Billy Don Borders III
Brandan Dakota Campbell
Brian Andrew Bice
Brian Xavier Celio
Carey Ray Crawford
Gerald Wilson Painter
Gerardo Armenta Gudino
Isaac David Harris II
Kyle Lamar Hawkins
Alfred Kenneth Evans Jr.
Allen Jospeh O'Rourke
Craig Byron Jones
Dekoven Deshantel Bradley
Eddie R. Alejandro
Humberto Prado Jr.
Jolie Ena Gonzalez
Jonathan Alan Jackson
Lamar E Costello
Louis John Shinkle
Rayana Burtton
Sean Ryan Jacques
Teson Leneir Brooks
Theotis Ramon Rogers
Brandon Alan Klopp
Charles Edward Brewer III
Roel Hernandez III
Ronald Henshaw
Santiago Alvarez Jr.
Tony Lavell Guthrie
John Donald Pangborn
Meagan Marie Marsee
Robert Laveil Barr Jr.
Stephanie Williams
Cole Avery Colvin
Janice Lee Rackl
Jonathon Dominic Dunn
Joseph Allen Westbrook
Larry Otino Blasio
Robert Andrew Dereamer
Starchele Totiana Roberts
Daniel M. Smith
Michael John Tunstall
Daverious Anthony Teat
Erik Anthony Smith
Anthony Vincenzo Richey Jr.
Kyle Chandler Knowles
Austin Dakota Hylemon
George Jason Grazulis
Jeffrey Ryan Flynn
Scott Patrick Decker
Allan Patrick Ciupa
Brodi Ryan Church
Jeffrey John Smar
Mark Anthony Adcock Sr.
Nicholas Raymond Jasso
Terry Fields
Tihomas Dante Anderson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!