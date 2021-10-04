Former Indiana state health commissioner joins Purdue University to promote health equity

The former Indiana state health commissioner and 20th U.S. surgeon general is taking a role at Purdue University.
According to a news release, Dr. Jerome Adams started Friday as a Presidential Fellow and the university’s first executive director of health equity initiatives, professor of practice in the departments of Pharmacy Practice and Public Health and a faculty member of the Regenstrief Center for Healthcare Engineering at Purdue.
The appointment was announced Thursday by Purdue President Mitch Daniels who said Adams represents the “highest level of excellence” through his decades of work in public health and caring for patients.
“He has consistently demonstrated commitment for health equity prior to, during and subsequent to his time as surgeon general,” Daniels said. “We are thrilled to have him provide leadership at Purdue and represent Purdue globally in this important strategic area.”
Particularly in rural communities, Adams said he intends to grow the efforts of the Purdue Extension program to promote health equity. He’d also like to work specifically with business communities to show health equity as a workforce and economic issue.
“Never before in American history has the need been greater or the community been more desirous of such an effort,” Adams said. “I’m excited to combine my experiences in public health and public policy with the resources and opportunities afforded by Purdue to help coordinate, amplify and innovate in the health equity space.”
Purdue deans Eric Barker from the College of Pharmacy and Marion Underwood from the College of Health and Human Sciences said Adams’ leadership will further the university’s efforts to be a leader in public health and health equity, the release said. He will do this by working alongside colleagues across departments and around the state to raise awareness of Purdue’s science-based public health programs.
The College of Health and Human Sciences is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of people, families and communities, Underwood said in the release. Their efforts in urban and rural areas look at societal determinants of health beyond a person’s biology such as family backgrounds, socioeconomic status and education.
“We are eager to work alongside Dr. Adams to expand HHS research and outreach in the areas of public health, HHS Extension and beyond,” Underwood said.
Director of the Regenstrief Center Pavlos Vlachos said he expects Adams to be a catalyst for bringing Purdue’s research to healthcare systems and communities.
“Jerome’s long experience and deep understanding of the complex U.S. health care landscape and the current population health challenges will help us best navigate these challenges, and position Purdue as a national and global healthcare innovation leader,” Vlachos said.
Before serving as the 20th U.S. surgeon general from September 2017 through January 2021, Adams was the Indiana state health commissioner from 2014 to 2017. He oversaw the state’s response to Ebola, Zika, an HIV outbreak in southern Indiana and a lead contamination crisis in northern Indiana.
He has served as an associate professor of anesthesia at Eskenazi Health in Indianapolis, where he sees patients and trains residents and medical students, the release said.
Adams has a master of public health with a focus on chronic disease prevention from the University of California, Berkeley. His medical doctorate is from Indiana University School of Medicine.