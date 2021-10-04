Former Indiana state health commissioner joins Purdue University to promote health equity

“Never before in American history has the need been greater or the community been more desirous of such an effort,” Adams said. “I’m excited to combine my experiences in public health and public policy with the resources and opportunities afforded by Purdue to help coordinate, amplify and innovate in the health equity space.”

Purdue deans Eric Barker from the College of Pharmacy and Marion Underwood from the College of Health and Human Sciences said Adams’ leadership will further the university’s efforts to be a leader in public health and health equity, the release said. He will do this by working alongside colleagues across departments and around the state to raise awareness of Purdue’s science-based public health programs.

The College of Health and Human Sciences is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of people, families and communities, Underwood said in the release. Their efforts in urban and rural areas look at societal determinants of health beyond a person’s biology such as family backgrounds, socioeconomic status and education.

“We are eager to work alongside Dr. Adams to expand HHS research and outreach in the areas of public health, HHS Extension and beyond,” Underwood said.