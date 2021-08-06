Former Lake County cop must pay back county after failed lawsuit over pension benefits, judge rules

HAMMOND — A retired Lake county police officer owes his former employer $226,000 after losing a lawsuit over pension benefits.
U.S. District Court Judge Robert L. Miller Jr. ordered Thomas Ostrowski to pay the legal fees and costs county lawyers rang up while defending against Ostrowski’s 2018 suit.
Ostrowski is a longtime critic of county officials for refusing to pay higher disability payments to him and other county police officers.
The 58-year-old was a county police officer from the late 1990s until back surgery in 2003 for injuries he suffered in a traffic accident while training at the state's police academy.
Since then Ostrowski has lived on fixed disability payments.
Ostrowski attacked the county sheriff’s department and the county’s fiscal body for refusing to grant him and more than a dozen others cost-of-living increases.
County officials argued his demands would have cost county taxpayers an additional $247,000 a year.
He sued over the issue three years ago.
The county hired defense attorneys and a paralegal to dispute his case. They charged the county between $290 per hour and $735 per hour as well as thousands of dollars in court paperwork costs.
Miller ruled against Ostrowski last March on grounds Ostrowski violated an agreement he signed five years ago to not pursue new claims over disability – after after accepting a cash settlement over working conditions at the county’s 911 center where Ostrowski was a dispatcher from 2014 to 2015 when he quit because the county didn’t accommodate his back pains.
Ostrowski is disputing the judgment in an appeal to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, but Miller is refusing to delay the assessment of fees and costs against Ostrowski.