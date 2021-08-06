Former Lake County cop must pay back county after failed lawsuit over pension benefits, judge rules

HAMMOND — A retired Lake county police officer owes his former employer $226,000 after losing a lawsuit over pension benefits.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert L. Miller Jr. ordered Thomas Ostrowski to pay the legal fees and costs county lawyers rang up while defending against Ostrowski’s 2018 suit.

Ostrowski is a longtime critic of county officials for refusing to pay higher disability payments to him and other county police officers.

The 58-year-old was a county police officer from the late 1990s until back surgery in 2003 for injuries he suffered in a traffic accident while training at the state's police academy.

Since then Ostrowski has lived on fixed disability payments.

Ostrowski attacked the county sheriff’s department and the county’s fiscal body for refusing to grant him and more than a dozen others cost-of-living increases.

County officials argued his demands would have cost county taxpayers an additional $247,000 a year.

He sued over the issue three years ago.