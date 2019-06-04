PORTAGE — The site of the former Lowe's Home Improvement store may have new owners soon, but the corporation remains tight-lipped about the particulars, the city's economic development director said.
Andy Maletta told the City Council Tuesday evening bids had been made on the property at 6221 U.S. 6 but there hasn't been any communication about whether the North Carolina-based corporation accepted them.
“These things are slow going. Lowe's didn't put it on the market like they normally would. They did concealed bids,” he said. “It's harder to deal with corporate people on the East Coast."
Last year, the home improvement retailer said it would close 20 stores in the United States and 31 in Canada that were underperforming.
Maletta said the closure has increased the traffic at the other local hardware stores.
Sears is also keeping quiet on its Portage store's future, Maletta said. There has been some talk that the hardware portion of that shop would close, leaving the appliance section in operation, he said.
“We did have somebody interested in (the property) already, but then they backed out because they wanted to move fast,” he said. “That's a good space. It's a lot easier to move than Lowe's.”
The outlet on 6169 U.S. 6 in Portage announced it was closing with a liquidation back in April and told the The Times it was slated to close on June 21.
The corporate side of the retailer is struggling through bankruptcy and hasn't turned an annual profit since 2010.