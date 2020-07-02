You are the owner of this article.
Former student sues over hidden cameras
Former student sues over hidden cameras

BEECHER, Ill. — A former student in a suburban high school has filed a $1 million lawsuit that alleges the school district did not protect her from a choir teacher who is charged with installing hidden cameras to film her and other students as they changed clothes before class.

The former Beecher High School student, identified in the lawsuit against Beecher School District 200U as Jane and John Doe, allege that the one-time teacher, James Vidmar directed the girls “from time to time” to change into their choir or band uniforms before class.

According to the (Tinley Park) Daily Southtown, police in the south suburb of Beecher, arrested Vidmar in late 2018 after being contacted by school officials who had discovered the cameras.

Vidmar was suspended and the district moved to fire him. A grand jury indicted him on 12 felony counts of unauthorized video recording of a victim under 18.

The 45-year-old Vidmar's phone has been disconnected and he could not be reached for comment. The school district did not immediately return a call for comment.

