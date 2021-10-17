Former White House COVID response chief: 'Our work was littered with failures'

Birx doesn’t wear the blue paper masks that are so popular. “They have these little fibers that get in my nose and those get me sneezing and coughing,” she said. She can order KN95 masks online now.

“The bottom line on all of this is the mask has to fit. When you breathe in, the mask should collapse, because that means there is a seal,” she said.

She buys small KN95s for the tightest fit. “It really hurts your ears, but I’m really willing to do all of these things,” she said.

Unfortunately, the messaging from the highest level at the White House didn’t clearly endorse using masks. She was at O’Hare International Airport recently and saw the food courts packed with no one wearing masks.

“We have vaccinated individuals who believe they have become Superman” and aren’t wearing masks, she said. “Those of us who are vaccinated can also contribute to community spread because they are no longer wearing masks” and are carrying the disease without realizing it.

Testing needs to become routine to detect COVID-19 regardless of symptoms. “It’s still about protecting the most vulnerable who may not have an effective immune system.”

Part of the reaction to the pandemic is cultural.