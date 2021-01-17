Four new COVID-19 deaths, 314 positive tests reported in Northwest Indiana

Four more people in Northwest Indiana have died of COVID-19 and another 314 have tested positive for the respiratory disease.

New deaths in the area included two in LaPorte County and one each in Lake and Newton counties, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

An additional 24 new deaths were reported across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 8,936.

New deaths were reported between Thursday and Saturday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 1,084 people in Northwest Indiana's five counties have died from the disease since the pandemic began, including 666 in Lake County, up one; 209 in Porter County; 155 in LaPorte County, up two; 33 in Jasper County; and 21 in Newton County, up one.

State health officials listed 374 deaths statewide as probable, up two from Thursday. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.