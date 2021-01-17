Four new COVID-19 deaths, 396 positive tests reported in Northwest Indiana

Four more people in Northwest Indiana have died of COVID-19 and another 346 have tested positive for the respiratory disease.
New deaths in the area included one each in Lake and Porter counties, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
An additional 24 new deaths were reported across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 8,936.
New deaths were reported between Thursday and Saturday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,084 people in Northwest Indiana's five counties have died from the disease since the pandemic began, including 666 in Lake County, up one; 209 in Porter County; 155 in LaPorte County, up two; 33 in Jasper County; and 21 in Newton County, up one.
State health officials listed 374 deaths statewide as probable, up two from Thursday. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
New infections across the Region increased county totals to 44,306 in Lake County, up 185; 14,498 in Porter County, up 50; 8,771 in LaPorte County, up 50; 2,824 in Jasper County, up 17; and 894 in Newton County, up four.
A total of 71,293 NWI residents have tested positive since the pandemic began.
A total of 3,228 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 590,211. New cases were reported Saturday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 23 patients hospitalized and 12,825 people recovered.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 14.7% in Lake County, down from 15.2% the day before; 14.7% in Porter County, down from 15.6%; 15.3% in LaPorte County, 16%; 14% in Newton County, up from 13.7%; and 16.2% in Jasper County, down from 17.7%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Nearly 61,000 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated and nearly 297,000 have received the first dose, IDH reported.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 70 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.