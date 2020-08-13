Four people of interest taken into custody at Hammond hotel after man shot in head, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO — Three adults and one juvenile were taken into custody at a Hammond hotel in connection with a shooting that left one critically injured.

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday East Chicago police, with the assistance of the Hammond Police Department, located multiple people of interest to the case, said East Chicago Lt. Jose Rivera.

Rivera said police tracked down the individuals at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites at 2918 Carlson Drive in Hammond. In addition, a firearm was confiscated from the property by police.

The three adults and one juvenile are considered to be people of interest at this time and no criminal charges have been pressed as of Thursday evening, Rivera said.

East Chicago police are currently working on obtaining search warrants and are collecting more information from witnesses to further the case. The victim, a 20-year-old man, is still in critical condition in hospital care.

As of Thursday, police were informed the man was still alive but did not have brain activity.

At 5:04 p.m. Wednesday police responded to at least six shots fired picked up by the Shotspotter system in the 3900 block of Fern Street in East Chicago.