Four recognized for alerting homeowners to fire

LAPORTE — Four high school classmates were back together again when they possibly saved the lives of a couple from a structure fire in LaPorte.

Drake Gunn believes fate must have been at work because he and his old school chums just reunited and were heading to a friend’s house when they came upon the July 12 blaze.

“I’m just glad I get to come and help people out," he said.

He, Jerry Fulton, Wes Cabrera and Tarick Jackson were given a certificate of excellence award at a recent LaPorte City Council meeting.

Fulton, who just returned from a 10-month stint in Iraq as a member of the U.S. Army, expressed deep appreciation for the recognition.

“It’s a great achievement,” he said.

The LaPorte High School graduates from 2019, 2018 and 2017 were driving by about 6 p.m. when they spotted flames engulfing an attached garage and rapidly spreading to the house in the 1400 block of I Street.

LaPorte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said they pounded on the front door until a woman inside unaware of the fire answered.

She then alerted her husband working in the backyard.