Gen. John Kelly (USMC-Ret.) was one of the key figures of the Trump administration’s first two years, serving first as secretary of Homeland Security and then as chief of staff in a famously tumultuous White House.
Before that, he had a remarkable 46-year military career during which he led combat troops in Iraq and rose to become the four-star commander of SOUTHCOM, the U.S. military command responsible for Latin America.
Kelly will bring the insight gleaned from serving at the height of the military and civilian government to Purdue University Northwest’s Sinai Forum on Sept. 8, as the first speaker of its 2019 lecture season.
Now in its 66th year, the Sinai Forum brings some of the country’s most influential leaders, dignitaries and scholars to The Region to discuss important topics of the day in a town hall setting.
Ahead of his forum appearance at the Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City, Kelly spoke with The Times about a range of global flash points and what he learned about working in politics after a lifetime of military service.
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.
Managing the rise of China has become a policy priority in Washington, as we’ve seen in the Trump administration’s trade restrictions and national security strategy, which identifies China as a great power competitor with the United States. What are some of the challenges posed by an expansionist China?
I think the first thing Washington needs to do, and certainly some in the administration and leaders in Congress have recognized the issue, is rather than make China out to be an enemy, I think competitor is the right word. They’re on a long march to be very, very influential in the world.
Certainly, they want to top us in terms of economics, they want to top us in terms of the military. They’re building islands in the South China Sea, they’re basing fighters, they’re building aircraft carriers. They’re moving around the world, into Africa and Latin America, doling out money. And with money comes projects, and with projects come influence.
One disadvantage we have as Americans is that we are on essentially a two-year political calendar. In our system, we’re not talking much beyond 2020. When you look at the Chinese, they will talk 40 and 50 years out. They’ve been on this march to economic supremacy for 50 years now, so they’re on their game plan. Another disadvantage we have, and a good disadvantage, I think, is that we are a free society, we respect human rights and elections even if you don’t like the result.
In their country, human rights are secondary to everything else, and there’s no such thing as a Chinese industry in the same way that it is in the United States. They’re all linked to the government, and they do the government’s bidding, regardless of what Beijing claims.
Again, I don’t think they’re enemies. I think they’re competitors, and they’re on a very focused program to be number one in influence around the world.
The Trump administration’s approach to Iran has been markedly different than the Obama administration’s, with sanctions and military pressure replacing diplomatic engagement. Does the threat from Iran warrant the change in tactics, or is there some other way Washington should be engaging with Tehran?
The first thing that has to be said is that Tehran remains a state sponsor of terrorism, and the world recognizes that. The second thing is that Iran has many, many factions inside and outside of their government.
Often times, if you’re talking to their president, you’re only talking to one of the people in charge of foreign policy or military policy. They have the president, the armed forces, the supreme leader and religious leaders.
Another issue is that they have considerable local military capability. Their fast boats have got pretty good missiles on them — certainly good enough to knock an oil tanker out of business.
The thing is, an awful lot of people that are on these boats are radicals in one way or another. So it would just take one mistake, particularly if it was against a U.S. Navy ship or an allied navy ship, and this thing could go crazy.
Certainly the world — and people differ on how to do it — has said these people should not have nuclear weapons. We don’t need more countries with nuclear weapons, and I don’t think the president would mind my saying that he detests nuclear weapons and wishes they would all go away.
Now, that’s not going to happen. But the next best thing is to make sure that they don’t spread. With a nuclear armed Iran, you’d very quickly see Saudi Arabia and some other nations go nuclear, as well.
The sending of U.S. military force (to the Persian Gulf region) is a signal to them that we’re watching and to say “just don’t do anything stupid.” That’s the message.
The southwest border migration crisis shows no signs of improving, with tens of thousands of families and unaccompanied children being apprehended each month. What are some of the causes of this unprecedented wave and what does Washington need to do, domestically and internationally, to ease the pressure on U.S immigration system?
I would go back to when I was commander of U.S. Southern Command. I spent a great deal of time in the drug interdiction effort in the isthmus of Central America and the northern tier countries and Mexico, so I got very knowledgeable about the conditions in those countries.
All of it is tied to drug production, of course, and the three heavy drugs — cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine. It’s all produced south of the Rio Grande. Heroin, for example, used to come from Central Asia, but now the Mexican cartels have taken over the business, and they grow and produce it in Mexico.
So the businessmen that are the cartel leaders see what Americans want and produce it for them. And it produces incredible profits. The cocaine enterprise alone brings in somewhere between $80 and $100 billion.
The point is, we need to get our arms around our drug demand, because it’s all used up here (in America), and the profits are then available for cartels to bribe or kill public officials. U.S. drug demand fuels the money that has turned these countries so violent.
And then you have the fact that, economically, there’s no opportunity in some of these countries. Over 90% of the migrants are coming up here for economic opportunity because there simply isn’t any down there.
So I would say one way to approach the illegal immigration problem is to encourage investment in high labor-intensive-type industry. Economic investment, particularly in the three countries of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, will keep the people there.
Again, that’s where they live, that’s where their families are, that’s where their church is, that’s where their parents and grandparents are buried. They would prefer to stay there, and if you don’t believe that, you can contact the presidents down there and they’ll tell you.
Finally, we simply have to change our immigration laws. Congress seldom does enough, and when they do something, it’s always a thumb in the dike. Over the years, we’ve had this hodgepodge of laws that may have been appropriate 25 or 40 years ago, but that are now being taken advantage of.
Once it became obvious that we cannot hold children with their families longer than 20 days, migrants knew if they come up here with a child it’s to their advantage, because they’re not going to get detained and they’re not going to get deported.
If we were to change these laws, they would stop coming. If there were economic opportunity in their home countries, they would stop coming. And if Americans would stop consuming so many drugs that produce so much profit, it would go a long way toward ending the crisis on the border.
As you moved from a long career in the military to the center of the American political universe as White House chief of staff, was there anything that surprised you about how Washington works on a day-to-day basis?
I knew that I was serving a lifetime with some of the finest men and women this country produces those who go into the military voluntarily and then get out and are great citizens for the rest of their lives. When I got out and started serving in the civilian government, what I missed was the selflessness, the incredible character, the ethics, the morals, the integrity and the lack of personal ambition that define the team that is the U.S. military.
In Washington, I saw people totally willing to obstruct progress, people who are looking at incredible challenges, whether it’s immigration, drugs or climate, and are perfectly satisfied with doing nothing and just getting up on their high horse.
We have got to stop hating each other. We have to get back to a time where men and women of good character can disagree over whatever the issue is and not hate each other. This tribalism is killing us, and we can’t have a conversation anymore.
To me, the political correctness is nuts. You know, in the military, you don’t care about a person’s color, religion, sex, gender — you just do the job. I was kind of shocked at the level of self-serving that is on the outside, meaning in Washington. We have got to fix it.