Fourth graders to get enhanced field trip experience at Benjamin Harrison museum

But the museum experience will look different for future field trippers. Back in April, the Harrison site announced a $6 million capital campaign for improvements and enhancements to both the inside and outside of the property. So far, over $5.8 million have been raised, Hyde said.

People who visit the museum this fall will start to see some of the changes to the outside start to take shape. Hyde said the additions will provide educators with more resources to teach their students about history and the American presidency.

Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site The Stan & Sandy Hurt Presidential Promenade coming to the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.

One project coming to the outside grounds is called The Stan & Sandy Hurt Presidential Promenade, which will be on the pathway that leads up to the museum. Hyde said there will be a medallion on each step for every president from George Washington to Harrison with their signature etched in granite.

And to greet visitors, the new Johnson-Floyd Family Presidential Commons will feature a wood and glass portico, according to a news release about the renovations. It will serve as an entry way into Citizenship Plaza which will have limestone viewing cases with America's founding documents and "The Book of History" honoring citizens who were naturalized at the site.

Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site The Citizenship Plaza at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.