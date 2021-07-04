Fourth graders to get enhanced field trip experience at Benjamin Harrison museum

INDIANAPOLIS — Student field trips during the pandemic have been largely nonexistent, but future fourth graders in Northwest Indiana and across the state who travel to the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site are in for a few improvements.
Fourth-grade academic standards for social studies are centered around students learning about the history of Indiana and its relationship to regional, national and world communities, according to the 2020 standards from the state Department of Education. Part of the curriculum includes visiting historic sites and buildings, which is why many schools, such as Eads Elementary School in Munster, make the trip to Indianapolis.
Principal Linda Bevil said her fourth graders typically go on a field trip to the presidential site every year, but they couldn't last year and it isn't determined yet if they will be able to during the upcoming school year. Along with the Harrison museum, they normally visit the state capital and Conner Prairie, she said.
In an average year outside of the pandemic, the Harrison museum would see around 30,000 visitors, 17,000 of whom would be school children, said President and CEO Charlie Hyde.
"It's central to who we are and what we seek to accomplish through this museum," Hyde said of students coming to visit the site.
But the museum experience will look different for future field trippers. Back in April, the Harrison site announced a $6 million capital campaign for improvements and enhancements to both the inside and outside of the property. So far, over $5.8 million have been raised, Hyde said.
People who visit the museum this fall will start to see some of the changes to the outside start to take shape. Hyde said the additions will provide educators with more resources to teach their students about history and the American presidency.
The Stan & Sandy Hurt Presidential Promenade coming to the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.
One project coming to the outside grounds is called The Stan & Sandy Hurt Presidential Promenade, which will be on the pathway that leads up to the museum. Hyde said there will be a medallion on each step for every president from George Washington to Harrison with their signature etched in granite.
And to greet visitors, the new Johnson-Floyd Family Presidential Commons will feature a wood and glass portico, according to a news release about the renovations. It will serve as an entry way into Citizenship Plaza which will have limestone viewing cases with America's founding documents and "The Book of History" honoring citizens who were naturalized at the site.
The Citizenship Plaza at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.
Hyde told The Times the museum itself will not undergo renovations until 2022, and he anticipates all improvements to be made by the second quarter of 2023.
For any teachers looking to bring their students to the museum on a field trip, Hyde recommends visiting presidentbenjaminharrison.org. He said the museum offers tailored field trips to help make them the best experience they can be.
Those interested in donating to the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site can visit oldglorynewvision.org to do so. Gifts from new donors will be matched two to one, meaning an additional $2 will be given for every $1 donated from a new donor.