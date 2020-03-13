Foxx touts record as Smollett case engulfs Illinois primary

CHICAGO — Chicago mom Rya Smith has no doubts about backing the top prosecutor in the nation's second-biggest county for another term, even while acknowledging the office fumbled a criminal case against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's involvement in the Smollett case has dominated much of the attention in her reelection campaign, but Smith contends the focus instead should be on her record exonerating the innocent, tossing minor marijuana convictions and as the first black woman in the job.

“She’s done a great many things, especially for minorities,” Smith said. “The Jussie Smollett case was a pebble in the giant boulder of her career. That shouldn’t discredit her for one little mistake. She isn’t getting a fair shake.”

Foxx is counting on more voters like Smith as she seeks a second term against three Democratic primary challengers who've seized on the Smollett case and a fractured relationship with police. In what's likely the most expensive race of its kind, they've called it a bungled prosecution that benefited a politically-connected person and undermined public trust.