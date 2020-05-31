Franciscan Health Crown Point nurse makes 'lasting connections with patients'

Melissa Meadows always had wanted to go into nursing.
“I love to care for people, and I always felt like I was a good caregiver,” she said. But the road to get there took a little longer than anticipated. After high school, she started nursing school, but then married and got busy rearing a family.
Her family has been extremely appreciative of her sacrifice in putting off her education and very supportive of her return to school and journey into nursing.
“My mother always perseveres and has absolutely flourished as a nurse over the years. She has achieved it herself while raising three children,” said her daughter, Audrey Burgess. “She loves her profession and has become advanced in her career.
"My mom is always the first to help anyone she possibly can. She is the most selfless and determined person I know, and I am truly ecstatic for her success and journey. I couldn’t be more proud of her and the courage she has to make a difference. I know she inspires people. What a role model I have.”
Meadows, who was selected a top nurse in the Region by peer review, has a way about her that has earned her the respect and admiration of co-workers, as well. She currently is patient care coordinator on the third floor medical/pediatric unit at Franciscan Health Crown Point.
“Melissa is a cornucopia of joyful energy. Her personality is a ray of sunshine that can pierce even the most downtrodden of souls,” said Michael Polomchak, a fellow RN.
“Melissa is an awesome nurse and co-worker," said Juanita McElroy, health unit coordinator. "She's always ready, willing and able to help someone out. Her laugh is infectious and puts a smile on everyone's face. To know her is to love her.”
“No problem is too big for Melissa to face and find a creative way to solve," said Danielle Crisan, patient care novice at Franciscan. "She does that with her patients in mind and a smile on her face.”
Meadows received her associate’s degree of science in nursing from Ivy Tech Community College in 2008 and her bachelor of science in nursing from Purdue University Northwest in 2012.
“I went to college right out of high school, but being young, I dropped out. At the urging of my husband, I returned to school one class at a time in the spring of 2005,” Meadows said. She started practicing on the third floor of Franciscan Health Crown Point in June 2008 and has been there since.
Seeing her nephew's birth persuaded her to pursue her nursing degree.
“I knew then that I could be the caring and compassionate person that helps patients,” she says.
What Meadows finds most rewarding is “knowing that at the end of the day that I made a difference in someone’s life. I feel that making lasting connections with patients is one of the most important parts of my job.”
“From co-managing a unit to working the floor as a charge nurse, Melissa shows great compassion and empathy for the community. In this time of crisis, we are honored to have her and other heroes alike,” said co-worker Corey Smith, a patient care assistant.
The COVID-19 pandemic has meant considerable changes for Meadows.
In early March, the pediatric unit was closed to handle an influx of adult patients with coronavirus.
"Our unit became the unit that received all of the suspected coronavirus patients that were stable enough to avoid the ICU setting," Meadows said. "Our sister hospital in Olympia Fields has felt the impact more severely than ours, and our hospital has also been working with the Franciscan Health Olympia Fields and accepting the transfer of patients to alleviate the patient load."
Meadows acknowledges that social distancing has helped the situation, and she hopes it will continue even after stay-at-home restrictions are eased.
"If there is an influx of shoppers, social gatherings and sporting events, we will see an increase in the coronavirus again.
“I hope this outbreak brings citizen together to realize the importance of how the infectious process works and how infections spread,” she said. “I am thankful for the people behind the scenes that are studying this virus and giving us suggestions that are ultimately going to keep us as safe as possible.”
