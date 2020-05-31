Franciscan Health Crown Point nurse makes 'lasting connections with patients'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Melissa Meadows always had wanted to go into nursing.

“I love to care for people, and I always felt like I was a good caregiver,” she said. But the road to get there took a little longer than anticipated. After high school, she started nursing school, but then married and got busy rearing a family.

Her family has been extremely appreciative of her sacrifice in putting off her education and very supportive of her return to school and journey into nursing.

“My mother always perseveres and has absolutely flourished as a nurse over the years. She has achieved it herself while raising three children,” said her daughter, Audrey Burgess. “She loves her profession and has become advanced in her career.

"My mom is always the first to help anyone she possibly can. She is the most selfless and determined person I know, and I am truly ecstatic for her success and journey. I couldn’t be more proud of her and the courage she has to make a difference. I know she inspires people. What a role model I have.”