Franciscan Health Dyer nurse described as an angel

Mirowski received her associate’s degree in nursing from South Suburban College in South Holland in 1993 and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of St. Francis in Joliet in 1995. Her experience included working in a pediatrician’s office, agency work, and critical care transport before she became an ICU nurse.

Mirowski said nursing is harder than she anticipated it would be.

“Looking back, I didn’t know what to expect," she said. "The patients are sicker and older, and the cases are more complicated, than I thought they would be.”

Caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic has proved especially challenging and heartbreaking. The speed at which the illness spreads and the severity of many of the cases shocked Mirowski, and the required isolation of patients from their loved ones deeply saddens her.

“I’ve never seen anything like COVID-19 that spreads so fast and affected so many,” she said. “It’s eye-opening how life can change in a minute. It makes you consider what’s important and puts priorities in perspective.”

Mirowski’s biggest priorities are her husband, Dan, and their three grown children, Jacob, Nicole and Megan.