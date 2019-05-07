Franciscan Health EMS Academy offers EMT certification course in Crown Point and Valparaiso locations
The Franciscan Health EMS Academy will give students the opportunity to earn their emergency medical technician (EMT) certification at two locations this year, in Crown Point and Valparaiso.
In Crown Point, classes will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Monday and Thursday, July 8 through Dec. 12. The classes will be at Franciscan Health Crown Point, 1201 S. Main St. Application deadline is June 28.
In Valparaiso, classes will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Monday and Thursday, Sept. 9 through Jan. 16, 2020. Those classes will take place at the MAAC Foundation, 4203 Montdale Park Drive. Application deadline is Aug. 23.
“This is a new relationship with the MAAC at Valpo, so we’re pretty excited about it,” said academy Director Rob Dowling,
The Franciscan Health EMS Academy is a specialized program providing quality training for those interested in becoming a state-certified EMT. Certification opens doors to new job opportunities, including firefighter, police officer, private ambulance services, emergency room technician, home healthcare and organ/tissue procurement. It’s also a prerequisite for the paramedic program.
Students must have a high school diploma or equivalent and be age 18 by the time of the state exam. They must also have a valid driver’s license, a felony free record and must successfully pass a 10-panel drug screen and tuberculosis test. Current high school students must have current transcripts reviewed to allow for enrollment.
For more information, go online at FranciscanHealth.org/EMSCrownPoint, or contact Dowling at robert.dowling@franciscanalliance.org or at (219) 757-6461.