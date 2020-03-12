Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point to screen visitors, adopt more restrictions due to virus

CROWN POINT — Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point is manning entrances with screening stations to comply with coronavirus-related restrictions.

The screenings and enhanced restrictions began Thursday, the hospital said in a news release. Visitors will not be allowed to visit if they or someone from their household has traveled to China, Japan, Iran, South Korea, Italy or if they have been on a cruise ship or airplane in the last 14 days.

People will also be denied further entry if they are showing signs of respiratory symptoms such as a cough, or if their temperature is greater than 100.4 degrees.

Other restrictions prohibit visitors if they or someone from their household has had contact with a confirmed or suspected coronavirus patient. Visitors under the age of 18 will also not be allowed, except for siblings for obstetrics patients.

The restrictions were adjusted to comply with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s announcements earlier Thursday, including barring anyone who is from a community with a known coronavirus patient.

The hospital is still enforcing flu restrictions, which were in place in December for all local Franciscan Health hospitals, including Dyer, Hammond, Michigan City and Munster.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up