Franciscan Health Michigan City coronavirus testing site moves for more space

MICHIGAN CITY — Franciscan Health Michigan City’s COVID-19 testing site will be relocated to another campus that will provide a larger space.

Starting Monday, the testing site will be at the former hospital campus at 301 W. Homer St. in Michigan City, said Franciscan Health Northern Division Spokesman Robert Blaszkiewicz.

The relocation was to have a larger space and will be a drive-up site like the current location, he said.

The site will be open for patients from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patients must preregister, have an order from their physician or health care provider and they must provide a photo I.D. at the site. Patients can pre-register by calling 219-877-1474.

Testing at this location is limited to residents of LaPorte, Porter and Berrien counties, Blaszkiewicz said.

A free online assessment resource can be found at www.franciscanhealth.org/covidaware for those who are experiencing symptoms or think they may have been exposed to the coronavirus.