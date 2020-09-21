Franciscan set to break ground on $200 million Crown Point hospital Thursday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — The city is gearing up to break ground on one of the largest, single capital projects to hit the ground in Crown Point.

At 3 p.m. Thursday, city officials and Franciscan Health administrators will break ground on the $200 million Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital at its future site on the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and U.S. 231.

Official plan to gather behind the Franciscan Health Franciscan Point building at 12800 Mississippi Parkway, socially distanced and observing mask recommendations for the ceremony, which also will be streamed via Facebook Live.

The new hospital, which is scheduled to open in late 2023, will be a "state-of-the-art regional medical center" and will offer the latest healthcare technology to residents throughout south Lake County and Porter, Newton and Jasper counties, Franciscan Health said in a press release.

The 150-acre site for the new hospital already includes a Franciscan Health Franciscan Point and a University of St. Francis facility, both of which will be expanded.