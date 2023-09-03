Great to see the world's youth playing baseball in the Little League World Series, which was won by the team from California. They played a very close, exciting game against the team from Curacao.

I have been watching this series for a very long time. Reminds me of the dreams I had from 1957 to 1960 when I played Little League. Its good to see the world's youth competing and learning sportsmanship. We as a world can learn from these games and young men. It will be great to see who's next to be a major league star.