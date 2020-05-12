Free computer science training offered to K-12 teachers in statewide university partnership

GARY — A new computer science initiative partnering with Indiana University Northwest and more than a dozen other Indiana institutions is looking to bring STEM training to Indiana teachers.
The state recently awarded a $600,000 contract to IndianaComputes!, a university-led computer science collaboration that is expected to bring content knowledge to K-12 teachers across Indiana, including those in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties, according to an IUN news release.
The contract will fund professional development in the form of workshops, coursework and resource support. Services will be free and offered to teachers online, according to the news release. Educators from participating public and charter schools will be awarded a stipend.
"We are ready to deliver all the necessary coursework and support for the best possible professional development for future computer science teachers in our schools' systems," IUN IndianaComputes! coordinator Bhaskara Kopparty said in the news release. "IndianaComputes! offers an unprecedented opportunity to help build computer science education capacity and we are excited to take part in this important endeavor."
All Indiana schools will be required to teach Indiana Department of Education developed computer science standards for students in kindergarten through eighth grade beginning in July 2021. High schools must offer at least one approved computer science elective class each year, according to the news release. Legislation in 2018 established funding to support the new standards.
The IndianaComputes! program will offer training specific to Indiana K-12 standards to help meet the gap in educators qualified to teach computer science. Teachers will be provided ILEARN prep materials, classroom activities, access to an annual teacher conference and more.
Registration for the IndianaComputes! program is now open and the program launches soon, according to the IUN release. To learn more about the program or to register, contact Bhaskara Kopparty at bkoppart@iun.edu or Abiona Olatunde at oabiona@iun.edu. More information is available online at indianacomputes.net.
