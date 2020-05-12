Free computer science training offered to K-12 teachers in statewide university partnership

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GARY — A new computer science initiative partnering with Indiana University Northwest and more than a dozen other Indiana institutions is looking to bring STEM training to Indiana teachers.

The state recently awarded a $600,000 contract to IndianaComputes!, a university-led computer science collaboration that is expected to bring content knowledge to K-12 teachers across Indiana, including those in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties, according to an IUN news release.

The contract will fund professional development in the form of workshops, coursework and resource support. Services will be free and offered to teachers online, according to the news release. Educators from participating public and charter schools will be awarded a stipend.

"We are ready to deliver all the necessary coursework and support for the best possible professional development for future computer science teachers in our schools' systems," IUN IndianaComputes! coordinator Bhaskara Kopparty said in the news release. "IndianaComputes! offers an unprecedented opportunity to help build computer science education capacity and we are excited to take part in this important endeavor."