Free COVID-19 testing coming to south suburbs
The Illinois Department of Public Health will offer free COVID-19 testing at two sites in the south suburbs this weekend.

Tests will be offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Affordable Recovery Home Campus at 13636 S. Western Ave. in Blue Island and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Ford Heights Village Hall, 1343 Ellis Ave. in Ford Heights.

Anyone is eligible for testing regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost, though participants are asked to bring an insurance card if they have one.

Specimens will be collected with a nasal swab. Drive-thru and walk-up testing is available at most locations.

For more information, go to http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.

