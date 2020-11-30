 Skip to main content
Free COVID-19 testing to be offered in south suburbs this weekend
alert urgent

Free COVID-19 testing to be offered in south suburbs this weekend

Bloomington, Illinois, COVID testing

Kristina Morris, left, receives her identification tag from Reditus Laboratories technician Caroline Chodak as Morris waited to be tested for COVID-19 at the Reditus Laboratories testing site in Bloomington, Illinois.

 David Proeber, The Pantagraph

The Illinois Department of Public Health will offer COVID-19 testing at two sites in the south suburbs this weekend.

Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Affordable Recovery Home Campus, 13636 S. Western Ave. in Blue Island, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Ford Heights Village Hall, 1343 Ellis Ave. in Ford Heights.

Anyone is eligible for testing, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost; people are asked to bring an insurance card if they have one, but insurance is not required.

Drive-up and walk-up tests, using a simple nasal swab, are available.

For more information, go to http://www.idph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testingsites.

