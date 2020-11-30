Free COVID-19 testing to be offered in south suburbs this weekend

The Illinois Department of Public Health will offer COVID-19 testing at two sites in the south suburbs this weekend.

Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Affordable Recovery Home Campus, 13636 S. Western Ave. in Blue Island, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Ford Heights Village Hall, 1343 Ellis Ave. in Ford Heights.

Anyone is eligible for testing, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost; people are asked to bring an insurance card if they have one, but insurance is not required.

Drive-up and walk-up tests, using a simple nasal swab, are available.

For more information, go to http://www.idph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testingsites.

