Free COVID-19 tests coming to south suburbs

The Illinois Department of Public Health will offer free COVID-19 testing at several sites in the south suburbs this week.

IDPH mobile testing teams will be at Calumet Township Community Center, 12633 Ashland Ave. in Calumet Park from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday; at Affordable Recovery Home, 13636 S. Western Ave. in Blue Island from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday; and at Presence Church, 1610 Shields Ave. in Chicago Heights from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone is eligible for testing, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. Patients should bring an insurance card if they have one, but insurance is not required.

Specimens will be taken with a nasal swab. Drive-thru and walk-up testing is available at most locations. For more information, go to http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.

