Free COVID-19 tests coming to south suburbs

The Illinois Department of Public Health has begun to set up free mobile COVID-19 testing sites, like this one at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Carbondale, to supplement existing testing locations.
Byron Hetzler, The Southern
The Illinois Department of Public Health will offer free COVID-19 testing at several sites in the south suburbs this week.
IDPH mobile testing teams will be at Calumet Township Community Center, 12633 Ashland Ave. in Calumet Park from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday; at Affordable Recovery Home, 13636 S. Western Ave. in Blue Island from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday; and at Presence Church, 1610 Shields Ave. in Chicago Heights from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Anyone is eligible for testing, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. Patients should bring an insurance card if they have one, but insurance is not required.
Specimens will be taken with a nasal swab. Drive-thru and walk-up testing is available at most locations. For more information, go to
http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.
new bikes given away, Gary YWCA
Christmas came early for 25 kids at the YWCA of Northwest Indiana when they each received a new bicycle on Tuesday, courtesy of United Steelworkers, elected officials and the community.
John Luke, The Times
new bikes given away, Gary YWCA
Davon Mabone, 8, of Gary, joins other kids at the YWCA Northwest Indiana in Gary as they prepare to pose for a picture after getting a new bicycle, courtesy of United Steelworkers, elected officials and the community. Markael Watkins from USW is the creator of the annual event and was joined by YWCA Executive Director Caren Jones.
John Luke, The Times
new bikes given away, Gary YWCA
Kids try out their new bicycles Tuesday at YWCA of Northwest Indiana in Gary.
John Luke, The Times
new bikes given away, Gary YWCA
Kids try out their new bicycles Tuesday at YWCA of Northwest Indiana in Gary.
John Luke, The Times
Meal/coat give away
Chris Robinson-Peterson hands out free meals to motorists on lake Street in the Miller community of Gary Monday afternoon, courtesy of the owners of D&K Gourmet Salads.
John Luke, The Times
Meal/coat give away
Keli Burzess, left, and Larral McGee, volunteers from Bethel Church of Gary, hand out free meals Monday at D&K Gourmet Salads.
John Luke, The Times
Meal/coat give away
Larral McGee, a volunteer for Bethel Church of Gary, waits to hand out free water and turkey dinners to passing motorists Monday afternoon. The owners of D&K Gourmet Salads, Kendall and Debra McMiller, hosted a meal and coat giv-away Monday from noon to 3 p.m. on Lake Street in the Miller community of Gary. About 70 coats provided by Bethel Church of Gary,and 500 free meals prepared by D&K were served.
John Luke
Meal/coat give away
Angie Mitrisin, of Gary, chats with Santa, played by Omar Farag, with her son Blake, 7, on Dec. 21 as the owners of D&K Gourmet Salads in Gary host a meal and coat giveaway.
John Luke, The Times
Christmas meal and coat giveaway
Dwayne Washington II hands out free hot meals Friday at St. Monica and Luke Church in Gary. Nearly two dozen Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity volunteers prepared and package more than a hundred meals to give out to the community.
John Luke, The Times
Christmas meal and coat giveaway
Volunteers prepare Christmas dinners Friday at SS Monica and Luke Soup Kitchen in Gary where they served over a hundred hot meals to the community on Christmas Day.
John Luke
Christmas meal and coat giveaway
Members of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity and others prepare free Christmas dinners Friday at SS Monica and Luke Soup Kitchen in Gary.
John Luke, The Times
Christmas meal and coat giveaway
Myles Yalor, Left, and Dwayne Wahington II, of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, hand out free Christmas dinners Friday at SS Monica and Luke Soup Kitchen in Gary. The church has been serving hot, packaged meals from the front door of the church for a while. T was there to distribute.
John Luke
Bishop Noll at Crown Point girls basketball
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, left, drives against Bishop Noll's Courtney Blakely on Monday in Crown Point.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Bishop Noll at Crown Point girls basketball
Crown Point's Alyna Santiago, left, flies in for a layup against Bishop Noll on Monday in Crown Point.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Bishop Noll at Crown Point girls basketball
Crown Point's Lilly Stoddard, center, tries to get an open look as she's guarded by Bishop Noll's Lauren Drexler, left, and Isabelli Damacio on Monday in Crown Point.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Bishop Noll at Crown Point girls basketball
Crown Point coach Chris Seibert, left, strategizes during a timeout on Monday in Crown Point.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Opening of new Cline Avenue Bridge
Doug Witt, president and CEO of United Bridge Partners, Terry Velligan, general manager of operations at the bridge, East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland and Dave Ryan, executive director, Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce, cut the ribbon Wednesday for the new Cline Avenue bridge.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Opening of new Cline Avenue Bridge
A long line of vehicles wait to be the first to travel on the new Cline Avenue Bridge, which opened Wednesday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Opening of new Cline Avenue Bridge
The entourage of vehicles returns from a quick trip on the new Cline Avenue bridge.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Opening of new Cline Avenue Bridge
The first vehicles cruise under a toll gantry during a ceremonial drive across the new Cline Avenue bridge on Wednesday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Kevin Feldman, Director of Development for The Salvation Army ringing bell
Christmas Eve is the last day for bell ringing by Salvation Army volunteers, and Kevin Feldman, Director of Development for The Salvation Army, was at Albert’s jewelry store Thursday ringing the bell.
John Luke
Kevin Feldman, Director of Development for The Salvation Army ringing bell
Fred Halpern, right, owner of Albert’s Diamond Jewelers in Schererville, and his son, Josh, made a donation of $1,000 to The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign on Thursday. At left is Kevin Feldman, director of development for The Salvation Army, Lake County.
John Luke, The Times
Kevin Feldman, Director of Development for The Salvation Army ringing bell
Kevin Feldman, Director of Development for The Salvation Army, Lake County, was accepting last-minute donations on Thursday at Albert’s Diamond Jewelers in Schererville.
John Luke, The Times
122320-nws-caldemolition_02
Calumet City Mayor Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush, left, watches as an excavator begins demolition on a dilapidated house at 533 Douglas Ave.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
122320-nws-caldemolition_01
An excavator tears a hole in the roof of a home at 533 Douglas Ave. in Calumet City on Dec. 22, as the structure's living room area faces demolition.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
122320-nws-caldemolition_10
A demolition crew works to bring down an abandoned house at 533 Douglas Ave. in Calumet City on Dec. 22.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
122320-nws-caldemolition_07
Piles of debris fill the backyard at 533 Douglas Ave. in Calumet City as a demolition crew took down the house on Dec. 22.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
Bishop Noll/Griffith, boys basketball
Griffith’s AJ Ladendorf looks to shoot a short jumper as Bishop Noll’s Joseph Elkins, left, defends Tuesday in Hammond.
John Luke, The Times
Bishop Noll/Griffith, boys basketball
Bishop Noll’s Matthew Klocek shoots as Griffith’s Schaun Scott defends Tuesday at BNI.
John Luke, The Times
Bishop Noll/Griffith, boys basketball
Bishop Noll ’s Christian Ayala looks to shoot against Griffith Tuesday at BNI.
John Luke, The Times
Bishop Noll/Griffith, boys basketball
Griffith’s Schaun Scott celebrates against Bishop Noll on Tuesday at BNI.
John Luke, The Times
Volunteers wrap gifts for Clayton's Gift of Hope
Imelda Gonzalez, left, and her children Michael, 5, and Isabella, 9, help wrap presents for Clayton's Gift of Hope.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Volunteers wrap gifts for Clayton's Gift of Hope
Marquita Walton, left, and her daughter Niya Smith help wrap presents for Clayton's Gift of Hope.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Volunteers wrap gifts for Clayton's Gift of Hope
Jenni Pause, left, Susan Gliem and Leticia Ramirez wrap presents for Clayton's Gift of Hope.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Volunteers wrap gifts for Clayton's Gift of Hope
Nine-year-old Lauryn Lamphear, from left, and her mother Carrie Lamphear join Laura Shaw and Jessica Gaudry as they wrap presents for Clayton's Gift of Hope.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Merrillville senior JoJo Johnson
Merrillville senior JoJo Johnson is The Times 2020 Offensive Player of the Year.
John Luke, The Times
Bobby Babcock - Times' defensive football player of the year
Hobart's Bobby Babcock is the Times' Defensive Player of the Year.
John J. Watkins, The Times
