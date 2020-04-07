Free drive-thru coronavirus testing to be offered through Saturday for essential workers

MERRILLVILLE — The Lake County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health in partnership with the Indiana National Guard will offer free drive-thru coronavirus testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday this week at Merrillville High School.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced the location for targeted COVID-19 testing Tuesday morning in her daily press briefing with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The clinic will be reserved for health care workers, long-term care workers, first responders and essential workers who are symptomatic of COVID-19, Box said.
Those seeking a test are asked to provide a driver's license or other state-issued ID card and documentation of their place of employment, according to a joint ISDH and Lake County Health Department news release.
The ISDH is working to organize similar efforts in Clark and Vanderburgh counties in southern Indiana later this week. Additional dates may be added in the future, according the news release.
"Although we know that there is asymptomatic spread of this virus, we still don't have the ability to test everyone without symptoms due to our limited resources," Box said. "From a medical standpoint, someone could test negative today, go out, touch a door handle with COVID-19 and be positive within the next 24, 48 to 72 hours, which is why it's critically important that you continue to stay home."
The health commissioner's announcement comes the day new executive orders are taking effect in Indiana extending stay-at-home mandates for all nonessential workers.
The governor signed an additional executive order Tuesday authorizing retired and inactive emergency medical services professionals to provide supplemental health care services without reinstatement or approval by the Indiana EMS Commission if supervised by a licensed EMS or health care professional.
Box underscored the importance of social isolation as Indiana heads into a projected peak of reported coronavirus cases later this month.
In a typical year, the state may see anywhere between 150 and 160 influenza-related deaths over a seven-month flu season, Box said.
The Indiana Department of Health reported Tuesday that 173 total coronavirus-related deaths have occurred since early March.
Lake County has reported the second highest amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state with 418 cases known to the ISDH as of as of 10:59 p.m. Monday.
"These numbers change daily and I want to brace you to see them increase as we get closer to the peak of this disease," Box said.
Holcomb applauded agriculture leaders across the state Tuesday, like DeMotte's Belstra Milling, for their recent donations to local food banks.
"Our agriculture sector has long been our state's original calling card," Holcomb said Tuesday. "Still, to this day, they are stepping forward and having an impact on the most vulnerable, making sure that our communities are all stitched together and every mouth that's in need is being cared to."
Crown Point Community School Corp.
Duneland School Corp.
Gary Community School Corp.
Griffith
Hanover Community School Corp.
Lake Station Community Schools
Merrillville Community School Corp.
Michigan City Area Schools
Portage Township Schools
River Forest Community School Corp.
School City of East Chicago
School City of Hammond
School City of Hobart
School City of Whiting
School Town of Highland
Tri-Creek School Corp.
Union Township School Corp.
Valparaiso Community Schools
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.