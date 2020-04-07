Free drive-thru coronavirus testing to be offered through Saturday for essential workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MERRILLVILLE — The Lake County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health in partnership with the Indiana National Guard will offer free drive-thru coronavirus testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday this week at Merrillville High School.

Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced the location for targeted COVID-19 testing Tuesday morning in her daily press briefing with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The clinic will be reserved for health care workers, long-term care workers, first responders and essential workers who are symptomatic of COVID-19, Box said.

Those seeking a test are asked to provide a driver's license or other state-issued ID card and documentation of their place of employment, according to a joint ISDH and Lake County Health Department news release.

The ISDH is working to organize similar efforts in Clark and Vanderburgh counties in southern Indiana later this week. Additional dates may be added in the future, according the news release.