Free FAFSA advice to be offered ahead of April 15 filing deadline

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education will put on a second virtual FAFSA Frenzy event Monday, offering free advice filing for federal financial aid and scholarships.

The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Region time and will connect Indiana Commission for Higher Education Outreach staff and INvestED team members with families via social media to answer FAFSA filing questions.

The commission had its first FAFSA Frenzy event on April 4. The second event comes just as students approach the annual April 15 FAFSA deadline.

Students and their families are encouraged to ask questions and seek support using the hashtag #FAFSAFrenzyIN.

The free assistance is available to anyone, regardless of age, thinking about higher education, according to a commission news release.

"Filing the FAFSA is an important step in the postsecondary enrollment process for all Hoosier students and families — despite socioeconomic status," the release states. "Having a current FAFSA on file ensures college is as affordable as possible and opens up opportunities for federal, state and institutional financial aid."