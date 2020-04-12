Free FAFSA advice to be offered ahead of April 15 filing deadline

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education will put on a second virtual FAFSA Frenzy event Monday, offering free advice filing for federal financial aid and scholarships.
The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Region time and will connect Indiana Commission for Higher Education Outreach staff and INvestED team members with families via social media to answer FAFSA filing questions.
The commission had its first FAFSA Frenzy event on April 4. The second event comes just as students approach the annual April 15 FAFSA deadline.
Students and their families are encouraged to ask questions and seek support using the hashtag #FAFSAFrenzyIN.
The free assistance is available to anyone, regardless of age, thinking about higher education, according to a commission news release.
"Filing the FAFSA is an important step in the postsecondary enrollment process for all Hoosier students and families — despite socioeconomic status," the release states. "Having a current FAFSA on file ensures college is as affordable as possible and opens up opportunities for federal, state and institutional financial aid."
Staff will monitor Learn More Indiana social media accounts on Facebook at facebook.com/LearnMoreIN, on Instagram at @LearnMoreIndiana and on Twitter at @LearnMoreIN, sharing videos and FAQ responses.
Questions can also be submitted via call and test using a phone number assigned by region.
The Northwest Indiana region — including Fulton, Jasper, Lake, LaPorte, Marshall, Newton, Porter, Pulaski, St. Joseph and Starke counties — can be contacted at 317-617-0362. A full list of Indiana contact numbers by county is available at learnmoreindiana.org.
Other free FAFSA assistance is available any time, including outside of the FAFSA Frenzy hours, by calling INvestEd at 317-715-9007.
