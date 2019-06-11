PORTER — Young anglers are invited to learn the sport or demonstrate their talent at a free fishing derby June 19 at Indian Springs Park.
The fifth annual MS4 Kids Derby is for those 6 to 12 years old. The derby is from 8 a.m. to noon. Rain date is June 26.
There will be guides on site to provide instruction and assist throughout the event. There will be prizes for the biggest fish, games for after the derby, and a hot dog lunch. All fishing equipment will be provided, and all participants must be accompanied by an adult.
Advance registration is required for the derby, hosted through a partnership of the Chesterton Storm Water Utility, the Porter Storm Water/MS4 Program, and the Porter Park Department with support from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and Porter Fire Department.
For additional information visit ms4girl.wix.com/kids-fishing-derby or contact Brian Bugajski, Porter Park Department Director at 219-921-1687 or parks@townofporter.com.