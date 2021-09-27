Free SAT and AP tutoring available to Hoosier students

Hoosier students can now access free online tutoring thanks to a new partnership between the Indiana Department of Education and Schoolhouse.world.
According to a news release from IDOE, the partnership will support students in grades eight through 12 in SAT preparation, math courses and Advanced Placement (AP) courses.
“All students learn differently, and many need some level of extra support at different points in time,” said Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner. “This partnership provides access to personalized tutoring 24/7 at the click of a mouse. As we work to recover from significant learning impacts due to COVID-19, particularly in mathematics, this partnership with Schoolhouse.world will provide Hoosier students — no matter where they are or the needs they face — access to additional learning support.”
The available tutoring currently focuses on SAT reading, writing and math with a focus on pre-algebra, algebra, geometry, trigonometry, pre-calculus, calculus and statistics. Tutoring is available for AP courses including calculus, statistics, chemistry, biology, physics and computer science, the release said.
Schoolhouse.world was launched in early 2020 by Sal Khan, founder of Khan Academy, in response to the COVID-19 learning disruptions, the release said. It connects students over Zoom with live, small-group tutoring at no cost.
“We are excited to partner with the Indiana Department of Education to provide free tutoring to students across Indiana,” said Drew Bent, chief operating officer of Schoolhouse.world. “No matter where you are in the state, or what resources you may have, we want to help you receive the support that you need.”
Khan Academy and College Board also offer free SAT practice resources in preparation of all Indiana high school juniors taking the test this spring. Students can visit Official SAT Practice on Khan Academy for thousands of sample questions, instant feedback, video lessons and full-length practice tests.
To learn more about these learning resources, and to sign up for a tutoring session, visit www.schoolhouse.world or www.khanacademy.org.