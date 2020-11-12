Freezing fog to cause slippery roads, limited visibility in LaPorte County, NWS says

LAPORTE COUNTY — Commuters traveling through LaPorte County early Thursday could experience slippery roads and limited visibility due to freezing fog in the area, the National Weather Service reported.
Bridges and any elevated surfaces are especially likely to be slippery until the fog clears, NWS said.
Fog is expected to lift by 8 a.m. Region time south of a line from LaPorte to Warsaw to Huntington. All other Region counties were in the clear of any fog advisories Thursday morning.
Drivers should slow down, plan for a longer commute than usual and stay alert for any children waiting for school buses, which may be hard to see due to the fog, NWS said.
