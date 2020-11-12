 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Freezing fog to cause slippery roads, limited visibility in LaPorte County, NWS says
alert urgent

Freezing fog to cause slippery roads, limited visibility in LaPorte County, NWS says

{{featured_button_text}}
Fog Stock Road

File, Jonathan Miano, The Times.

 Jonathan Miano, The Times

LAPORTE COUNTY — Commuters traveling through LaPorte County early Thursday could experience slippery roads and limited visibility due to freezing fog in the area, the National Weather Service reported.

Bridges and any elevated surfaces are especially likely to be slippery until the fog clears, NWS said.

Fog is expected to lift by 8 a.m. Region time south of a line from LaPorte to Warsaw to Huntington. All other Region counties were in the clear of any fog advisories Thursday morning.

Drivers should slow down, plan for a longer commute than usual and stay alert for any children waiting for school buses, which may be hard to see due to the fog, NWS said.

Driver dead after truck strikes pole, tree and then rolls, police say

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

US personnel involved in helicopter crash in Egypt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts