WATCH NOW: Friends, family gather to mourn retired officer fatally shot at hospital

MUNSTER — Dozens gathered at Family Christian Center Friday morning to remember the life of Ryan Askew.

The Rev. Darence Smith of Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church in Ft. Wayne led the group in an opening prayer.

“Dear God we come before you with sincere hearts. We come before you God to seek your presence, to seek your face,” Smith said. “We pray Father that you will comfort us all.”

After the choir finished “Amazing Grace,” a tribute to Askew was read.

Born in Gary in 1960, Askew graduated from Westside High School and went on to become a law enforcement officer. Starting at the Lake County Sheriff’s Department in 1984 and Community Hospital in 1987.

Sniffles could be heard throughout the room.

Askew had a vibrant personality and a smile that will be missed, the officer who read his obituary said.

A video tribute showed Askew's life in photos over the years. In many photos, he wore the genuine smile many remembered him having.

A true hero among heroes, Askew was a treasured friend and an inspiring officer, said Luis Molina, CEO of Community Hospital.