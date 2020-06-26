WATCH NOW: Friends, family gather to mourn retired officer fatally shot at hospital

MUNSTER — Dozens gathered at Family Christian Center Friday morning to remember the life of Ryan Askew.
The Rev. Darence Smith of Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church in Ft. Wayne led the group in an opening prayer.
“Dear God we come before you with sincere hearts. We come before you God to seek your presence, to seek your face,” Smith said. “We pray Father that you will comfort us all.”
After the choir finished “Amazing Grace,” a tribute to Askew was read.
Born in Gary in 1960, Askew graduated from Westside High School and went on to become a law enforcement officer. Starting at the Lake County Sheriff’s Department in 1984 and Community Hospital in 1987.
Sniffles could be heard throughout the room.
Askew had a vibrant personality and a smile that will be missed, the officer who read his obituary said.
A video tribute showed Askew's life in photos over the years. In many photos, he wore the genuine smile many remembered him having.
A true hero among heroes, Askew was a treasured friend and an inspiring officer, said Luis Molina, CEO of Community Hospital.
“He always had a kind word, and we all knew we could rely on him to be the bright moment in our day,” Molina said.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. recalled training under Askew as a young officer.
“He was the kind of guy who was always willing to help,” Martinez said.
“At the sheriff’s department, we feel this loss deeply. We wrap our arms around his wife, daughter and his foster children. ... We are here for you, just as Ryan was there with his giving spirit for all of us.”
Before walking into the large auditorium at the Christian Center, people stopped to first grab a disposable mask and a pump of hand sanitizer. Then, they went on to sign the guest book before quietly shuffling in to pay their respects.
Under a spotlight stood a portrait of the fallen officer, his police uniform, a folded United States of America flag and a Fraternal Order of Police flag.
Just before the funeral began, various law enforcement officers stood outside of the auditorium, forming a path of entry for Askew’s widow and children.
Officers saluted the family as they walked by.
Then, the line of law enforcement dispersed, and people began to make their way into the auditorium.
Some grabbed tissues as they entered the auditorium; soon after walking down a dimly lit aisle to find a seat.
Hats in hand, additional members of law enforcement also made their way down the aisle as a soft piano ballad played in the background.
WATCH NOW: 'He was treated like an animal,' sister of Jamal Williams calls for justice in wake of brother's death
Officers stood before Askew’s casket, saluting him just before the service began.
Police officers also milled about the facility, stopping every so often to shake hands and chat.
Outside of the Christian Center, people congregated while police officers holding flags stood at a distance.
Askew, described by family and friends as a gentle, laid-back man who got along with everyone, was fatally shot at Community Hospital in Munster June 16 while working security. He was shot by fellow security guard Benny Freeman, who also fatally shot a patient, Jamal Williams, amid a struggle. Askew spent 31 years working as a security officer at Community Hospital.
Askew was a former Lake County Sheriff's Department commander, retiring from his role at the sheriff's department in 2004, after 20 years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Fonetta; his daughter, Da'Ja'Nay; two foster children; a brother, Marcus Keith (Loretta) Askew, of Indianapolis; "a host of" nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; and various friends.
Askew was proceeded in death by his parents, Marshall and Willie Frances Askew, and brother, Rodney Askew.
