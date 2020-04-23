Friends, family welcome home St. John teen diagnosed with brain tumor

"My mom gut was like, 'Let's go get this looked at,'" Ronda said.

The family knew something was wrong that Monday, but wouldn't find out Aaron's diagnosis until Tuesday: He has a cancerous brain mass known as germinoma.

Aaron started chemotherapy Friday, returning home Sunday evening. He will visit Comer's again three more times for chemotherapy, and his next treatment begins May 6.

"He's been doing OK. (There's) some side effects, obviously. Some vomiting, tiredness, but we're hopeful that all this is ... to get rid of the tumor. As hard as it is, we know that it's going to heal him — that and prayer," Ronda said.

'It means the world to us'

The kindness and generosity of people, including Wednesday's parade of cars, prayers and a flourishing meal train, has overwhelmed the Huismans, Ronda said.

"It just means the world to us and just the kindness given to us it's just been so overwhelming and not expected at all," Ronda said. "(We're) just thankful for the support we have."