From busing to end times, the first week of classes for Gary Community School Corp. raised a lot of questions. Here's what we know.

Bus schedules were distributed later than anticipated because an influx of new students led to last minute revisions of bus routes. But the district said it “owns this misstep.”

Why are there changes to start and end times?

A few questions revolved around the start and end time of school days. It was asked why elementary schoolers were in school until 3:45 p.m. rather than 2:30 p.m. as in previous years and why parents weren’t notified of late starts on Wednesdays.

The school corporation added an hour of instruction time to the school day this year to help address learning loss, which is why students have a later end time. Previously, Gary schools had the shortest school day in the state, but the extra hour brings the district in line with others.

The longer school day builds in time for additional math and reading. The new seminar course offers SAT prep and other resources for graduation pathways, but was not the reason for the longer school day.