From busing to end times, the first week of classes for Gary Community School Corp. raised a lot of questions. Here's what we know.

GARY — The first week of classes for Gary Community School Corp. raised a lot of questions for parents, community members and students.
On Tuesday, the school corporation sent out a frequently asked questions letter addressing a dozen questions from a concerned citizen surrounding events that took place during the first week. With the letter, there was a response to the busing issue affecting students at West Side Leadership Academy.
What's going on with the buses, and what’s the solution?
In a video message last week, Paige McNulty, manager of the school corporation, addressed and apologized for the bus issues because she said she wanted families to hear it from her, rather than the “rumor mill.”
Bus schedules didn’t go out to some families in a timely manner and there were routing issues during the first week of school, she said, but she spoke with executives from the bus vendor, Illinois Central, to resolve the problems.
“I’m promising you they’re working quickly to resolve them because we believe that it’s unacceptable, as you do,” she said.
Illinois Central, like busing companies across the country, is experiencing a driver shortage. That has contributed to some of the challenges families and students faced last week, but McNulty said they are working to fix it. The driver shortage was first communicated to the school corporation last Friday, and there are pay incentives to encourage people to apply to be drivers.
Until issues are resolved, the school corporation worked with the city of Gary and Gary Public Transportation Corp. to work out a short-term solution.
Starting Wednesday, West Side Leadership Academy students will have two options for transportation to and from school.
The first option consists of six community routes that pick up students from neutral locations in each neighborhood throughout the city. Those routes are driven by Illinois Central, and timetables can be found on the district website.
Otherwise, students can ride designated GPTC city buses to WSLA, free of charge. Families can use the GPTC website to determine the most convenient route for their student.
Routes for elementary and middle school buses will remain the same.
Bus schedules were distributed later than anticipated because an influx of new students led to last minute revisions of bus routes. But the district said it “owns this misstep.”
Why are there changes to start and end times?
A few questions revolved around the start and end time of school days. It was asked why elementary schoolers were in school until 3:45 p.m. rather than 2:30 p.m. as in previous years and why parents weren’t notified of late starts on Wednesdays.
The school corporation added an hour of instruction time to the school day this year to help address learning loss, which is why students have a later end time. Previously, Gary schools had the shortest school day in the state, but the extra hour brings the district in line with others.
The longer school day builds in time for additional math and reading. The new seminar course offers SAT prep and other resources for graduation pathways, but was not the reason for the longer school day.
Late starts on Wednesdays have been in place since the 2020-21 school year, the district said, to create professional development time for staff. A reminder was sent to families via robocall, email, social media, Skyward and the district website.
What happened with Mr. Buggs?
Last Thursday, Advisory Board President Robert Buggs and advisory board member James Piggee did not follow the visitor check-in protocol — which requires all visitors to show valid identification — when entering West Side Leadership Academy, according to the district.
Buggs shouted “profane and threatening remarks” to the security staff and administration for not letting him walk the halls and demanded to be arrested. He did this while children were around, the district said, and the incident was captured on video.
He was not arrested, but warned that more of that type of behavior would not be tolerated in school buildings.
Buggs was escorted from school property a second time last week for “disruptive behavior,” the district said in the letter.
Are visitors allowed this year?
In the same video about busing issues, McNulty made it clear that parents are allowed in Gary schools. There are certain protocols in place for entering buildings because of the ongoing pandemic, but parents are allowed.
Protocols require visits in classrooms to be pre-arranged. All visitors are supposed to enter schools through the main office and comply with check-in protocol, including showing valid identification.
McNulty said they are “pausing” volunteers in the buildings, but parents and guardians may come.
What’s new with the security staff and consequences for disruptive behavior among students?
The FAQ asked if officers in schools were replaced with those from East Chicago. Officers in the schools are from the Gary Police Department, the district said, and come from all over the community.
It’s expected that all officers respect students and build positive relationships with them.
There was a question about students not receiving consequences for bad behavior so “numbers” aren’t too low for a daily attendance bonus. But daily attendance bonuses do not exist and incidents of students fighting or displaying disruptive or disrespectful behavior are addressed on a case-by-cases basis, the district said.
All staff have or will go through restorative justice training, and there are programs, behavioral specialists and resource officers to help with students’ needs.
There is a code of conduct in place for students and staff to follow, but the district recognizes that students haven’t been in the buildings for more than a year, so there will be a re-adjustment period for them.
What about the district wide open house?
There was a concern raised about the district wide open house set for Sept. 9 because it is for all Gary public schools and some families may have students in more than one school. But the open house is a virtual event, the district said.
It will be available to view online later, too, for those who can’t attend live.
The FAQ thanked parents, students and community members for their patience and support in working through these challenges.
“We are determined to provide the best educational experience for our children because they deserve it,” it said.