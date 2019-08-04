From Union Mills to Miss Indiana for America

UNION MILLS — Much like the movie "Hoosiers," an Indiana woman fom a small town is getting ready to compete on a much bigger stage.
Mikayla Eaton of Union Mills is this year’s Miss Indiana for America.
She will compete against the winner from each of the other 49 other states and District of Columbia in the national finals of the pageant this month in Las Vegas.
The 2016 South Central High School graduate said it was her dream since grade school to do something that would put Union Mills on the map and hopes her success is a source of pride for residents of the unincorporated community eight miles southwest of La Porte.
"I was at that age where I realized Union Mills was a small farm town and there was a world outside of it and no one really knew when I was telling them that I was from Union Mills. I want to make it known because I think it’s a great town that I grew up in,’’ she said.
Winning the state title is quite a leap for someone who wasn’t even a finalist in her first pageant at the Scarecrow Festival in Wanatah as a junior in high school.
She was named the LaPorte County Fair Queen the following year and last October placed in the top 12 in the Miss Indiana USA pageant.
Eaton said she was later invited to take part in the inaugural Miss Indiana for America contest and jumped at the opportunity.
Her crowning and graduation from Butler University in May came within days of each other.
She still lives in Union Mills and commutes to her job in sales at Johnson & Johnson in Chicago, the firm for who she where she interned in college.
Corn and soybeans dominate the landscape of her hometown.
She didn’t grow up on a farm, but life in the country was rooted in her upbringing with rides on four-wheelers and snowmobiles among her fondest childhood memories.
‘’I wasn’t afraid to get down and dirty and play outside,’’ Eaton said.
She played softball and volleyball in high school, but had to give up basketball after middle school due to bad knees.
Eaton said she enjoys weight lifting in her spare time and just recently strapped on boxing gloves to punch a bag as part of her workout regimen.
Eaton said she hopes her climb up the ladder has an influence on young people who might otherwise give up before getting to where they want to go.
‘’I hope they see me and want to just strive to reach their dreams whatever they are,’’ Eaton said.