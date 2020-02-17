2 fronted Crown Theatre project manager $70K; loan has gone unpaid, lawsuit alleges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Since then, Strom has promised on various occasions that all refunds were finalized. When The Times spoke with Strom briefly by phone on Jan. 28, he said the theater had dealt with everything, adding all requested refunds would be completed with the next two to three weeks.

He made similar promises on Nov. 14, however, patrons are still waiting for refunds for tickets they purchased months ago.

Though Strom has been the face of renovations at the theater, he doesn't own the building at 19 N. Court St. In June 2018, he created and became manager of Crown Productions LLC, which has the same address as the theater, Indiana Secretary of State records show.

Currently, TSA Properties, LLC, owns the building, where Crown Point’s assistant city attorney, Alexander Kutanovski, is listed as the registered agent and member, records show.

Kutanovski previously told The Times he doesn't own the building, however, his law firm represents TSA Properties, adding the LLC doesn't operate the theater, which has been under contract for sale, "for some time."