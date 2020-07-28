Funding available for robotics team initiative

Guggenheim and Indy Women in Tech (IWiT) were among the Foundation’s early supporters and have been title sponsors of the State Robotics Initiative since its inception.

“We are in the midst of exceptionally trying times, but we see the TechPoint Foundation for Youth is an investment in the future that we can’t afford to curtail,” said Karen Maginn, SVP of Marketing at Guggenheim Life and Annuity and IWiT Chair.

“TechPoint Foundation for Youth is literally building the talent for the workforce that we’ll need to make this world a better place in the future through their programs.”

The TPF4Y robotics program has proven highly popular in lower grades, growing by 835% in the last four years. Indiana now has more than 1,800 teams in those grades which is more than any other state in the U.S. Costs for an elementary school-level robotics team are about $600 and about $1,200 for the more complex robotics at the high school level.

The robotics program was launched in 2016 by TPF4Y with initial funding from partners such as the Guggenheim Life and Annuity, Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Herbert Simon Family Foundation, and long-time partners Roche Diagnostics and Eli Lilly and Company Foundation.