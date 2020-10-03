Funeral arrangements set for South Holland firefighter Dylan Cunningham

SOUTH HOLLAND — Funeral arrangements are scheduled for a South Holland fireman who died during a training exercise on Wednesday.
Visitation for Dylan Cunningham is set for 1-8 p.m. on Tuesday at Smits Funeral Home, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane in Dyer. A fire department walk-through will start at 7 p.m.
Cunningham's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. South Holland Fire Department Chaplain Rev. Daniel Svendsen will officiate.
Cunningham, 29, of Thornton, was the son of Rosemary and Patrick Cunningham and fiancee to Laura Nye Cunningham.
Cunningham graduated from Thornwood High School, where he was a multisport athlete. He earned a degree in fire science from Prairie State College, and then journeyed to Poland where he studied to become a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist for the Illinois National Guard.
Cunningham received a Gold Seal from the South Cook County EMS medical director for efforts in saving a patient during an EMS call in 2018.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office pronounced Cunningham dead at 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He was involved in an underwater dive incident at Haigh Quarry Lake in Kankakee, Illinois.
