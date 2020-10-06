Funeral procession for South Holland firefighter will pass through Lansing

LANSING — A funeral procession for South Holland firefighter Dylan Cunningham, who died last week in a training exercise, will pass through Lansing on Wednesday afternoon.
Following tradition, a procession of fire vehicles will escort Cunningham's family and friends from Smits Funeral Home in Dyer to St. John Roman Catholic Church in Glenwood, Lansing Deputy Fire Chief John Grady said in a news release.
Also per tradition, the procession will pass the South Holland Fire Department.
The procession is expected to enter Lansing from Lynwood along Burnham Avenue around 12:30 p.m. It will proceed northbound to 170th Street before turning west to head into South Holland.
Traffic will be restricted along Burnham and 170th in both directions while the procession passes through town, Grady said in the release.
Among the major intersections that will be affected are at Burnham and Glenwood-Lansing Road, 186th Street, Ridge Road, 178th Street, Bernice Road and 170th Street, respectively, as well as Torrence Avenue and 170th Street.
Cunningham, 29, died on Sept. 30 after an underwater dive incident at Haigh Lake Quarry in Kankakee, Illinois.
"The Lansing Fire Department recognizes the inconvenience this may cause our residents and businesses," Grady said in the release. "We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Dylan's family and friends, and with our brothers and sisters of the South Holland Fire Department."
