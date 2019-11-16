Funeral services have been set for James W. Dye, a businessman and philanthropist in Northwest Indiana, who helped hundreds of local students attend college through a scholarship fund.
He died from natural causes on Oct. 24.
A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. on Nov. 24 at the Indiana University Northwest Theatre Northwest.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Dye’s name to TradeWinds Services or the Indiana University Foundation.
Jim Dye, the eldest son, remembers his father as someone who was deeply invested in higher education.
After James Dye sold one of his main businesses in 1985, he found himself looking for a way to give back to the community, but nothing stuck, Jim Dye recalled.
Around the same time, the senior Dye was appointed to serve as an IU trustee.
“Of all the things that he'd been appointed to by governors, he really enjoyed that,” Jim Dye said. “Through being a trustee at IU and just getting involved in academia, he came up with the idea of supporting kids in going to college.”
Over the years, James Dye would help 900 local students attend college through scholarships from the James W. and Betty Dye Foundation.
“He believed in the young people. He believed in education, and what they (young people) were capable of doing for our community,” Jim Dye said.
Jim Dye said his father had high expectations, but he was very loving. The pair bonded over their love for flying.
A pilot for 55 years, James Dye passed the passion down to Jim Dye, who is also a pilot.
“He was my mentor as a pilot,” he said. “Flying was definitely one of his greatest passions.”
Dye also enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing, his son recalled.
Along with their love of flying, both also served as board president for TradeWinds Services. After a four-year term as president Jim Dye was inducted as a lifetime board member to the organization, just like his father.
“Receiving that accolade with my dad there at the dinner and my dad speaking at me, it's not very often you tell your kids really how you feel about their achievements. ... That was really unique,” Jim Dye said.
Anyone who knew him would say he was an intelligent man, Dye said.
"You knew if dad gave you an answer to something — it was like gospel because we knew how smart he was," Jim Dye said. "I don't remember a time that, I definitely argued with him, but I don't know a time that I don't think he wasn't right.”