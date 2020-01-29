Futures trader who triggered crash spared prison

After his extradition to Illinois in 2016, Sarao promptly agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud and spoofing, which refers to bidding with the intent of quickly canceling the bid to manipulate prices. And within weeks, he returned all his illegal profits — more than $12 million.

He also walked prosecutors step-by-step through how he — and others — employed lightning fast programs to buy and sell in milliseconds, scooping up quickly-accumulating profits. His attorney said Sarao was motivated in part to begin using the techniques himself because he spotted how so many others were cheating the system.

In their sentencing memo, prosecutors agreed that imprisoning Sarao would be pointless, heralding the cooperation he pledged to provide in his plea deal, saying his "extraordinary" cooperation and insights have helped catch other market manipulators.

His lawyers said the time Sarao spent in jail in Britain was "unbearable" because of his autism, saying it amounted to "a torture of sensory stimulation, sleep deprivation and forced socialization," and that he became suicidal. They said they were concerned that Sarao may not be able to survive another stint behind bars.

The 2015 indictment said Sarao manipulated E-Mini S&P, which helped spark the 2010 “flash crash” when the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 600 points in just five minutes before rebounding. Sarao allegedly earned around $900,000 in profit on that one day, according to court documents.

