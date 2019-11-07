GARY — An estimated 100 gallons of vegetable oil spilled onto Interstate 80 Thursday night from a leaky semitrailer, police said.
Around 6 p.m. police were notified of the massive vegetable oil spill that coated an area of eastbound I-80 at the 11 mile marker in Gary, Indiana State Police Cpl. Kim Zelnis said.
A vehicle had leaked the vegetable oil onto the road but there was no crash, Zelnis said.
Crews were called out shortly after to clean the area and all nearby ramps remained open.
