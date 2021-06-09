Gang leader gets more prison time for drug dealing, murders

HAMMOND — A long-imprisoned East Chicago street gang leader was sentenced to even more years behind bars Tuesday.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip Simon imposed a 22-year judgment Tuesday on 47-year-old Jesus V. "Chu Chu" Fuentes.

He is the last among 10 men and women first charged in 2013 with federal racketeering and, as leader, has received the lengthiest sentence of them all.

Federal prosecutors initially sought permission from the U.S. Department of Justice to charge him with capital murder, but federal authorities in Washington D.C. declined in 2014 to pursue the death penalty against him.

Fuentes, who has maintained homes in both The Region and Mexico, pleaded guilty in 2015 to be a leader of the Dark Side Two Six, a Chicago-based street gang that sold hundred of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine and marijuana.

Fuentes enforced his gang’s monopoly over its East Chicago turf as well as his own control over the gang with deadly violence.

He admitted in his guilty plea he murdered Miguel Fernandez on Jan. 5, 1991, and ordered the murders of Edwardo Miranda on Oct. 30, 1997, and Albert "Greeny" Guzman on Oct. 6, 1999.