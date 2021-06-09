Gang leader gets more prison time for drug dealing, murders

HAMMOND — A long-imprisoned East Chicago street gang leader was sentenced to even more years behind bars Tuesday.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip Simon imposed a 22-year judgment Tuesday on 47-year-old Jesus V. "Chu Chu" Fuentes.
He is the last among 10 men and women first charged in 2013 with federal racketeering and, as leader, has received the lengthiest sentence of them all.
Federal prosecutors initially sought permission from the U.S. Department of Justice to charge him with capital murder, but federal authorities in Washington D.C. declined in 2014 to pursue the death penalty against him.
Fuentes, who has maintained homes in both The Region and Mexico, pleaded guilty in 2015 to be a leader of the Dark Side Two Six, a Chicago-based street gang that sold hundred of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine and marijuana.
Fuentes enforced his gang’s monopoly over its East Chicago turf as well as his own control over the gang with deadly violence.
He admitted in his guilty plea he murdered Miguel Fernandez on Jan. 5, 1991, and ordered the murders of Edwardo Miranda on Oct. 30, 1997, and Albert "Greeny" Guzman on Oct. 6, 1999.
Fuentes also admitted responsibility for the illicit distribution of more than 150 kilograms of cocaine and 3,000 kilograms of marijuana.
Fuentes gave up his right to a jury trial and cooperated with the government in the prosecution of other gang members in return for a prison sentence of less than 30 years.
The U.S. Attorney’s office also is dismissing two other federal counts pending against Fuentes.
He has already served eight years in federal detention while awaiting his sentencing, which was repeatedly delayed to ensure he continued helping prosecutors against his fellow gang members.
He also is serving a 192-month sentence imposed two years ago by a federal judge in Chicago for related gang activities.
A grand jury indictment filed against Fuentes outlined a series of drug and armed violence violations he committed during the 1990s and the following decade.
That included arranging the shipment of kilograms of cocaine, supplied by a Mexican cartel, to The Region.
He stole drugs from rival dealers and ruthlessly punished gang members he suspected of stealing drugs from him, including the hostage taking of one member’s family, beatings and killings.