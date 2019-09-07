GRIFFITH — A garage blaze spread to a neighbor's house, causing heavy damage Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire at 2:11 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Colfax Street, Griffith Deputy Fire Chief Don Hill said.
When firefighters arrived, they found a garage fully engulfed in flames with two vehicles inside. The fire already had spread to the house next door, Hill said.
Several firetrucks from multiple agencies came to the scene to assist Griffith firefighters in extinguishing the flames; there were no injuries to residents or firefighters.
He said the garage and vehicles from the initial blaze were a total loss, and the neighboring house's back side exterior and interior were badly damaged.
No cause of the initial fire has been determined and the Indiana State fire marshal was called to assist in investigations.
While they battled the blazes on Colfax Street, there was a third call of a fire at 520 N. Wheeler St., where preliminary investigations showed it began from a pile of burning leaves, Hill said. Firefighters reported damage to the garage and some power lines were scorched, but there were no injuries.
Firefighters from Highland, Munster, Lake Ridge, Merrillville and St. John assisted Griffith Fire Department during the trio of fires. Superior Ambulance was also on scene.
“A big thank you to the departments that came out and assisted,” Hill said.