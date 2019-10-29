Gary accepting Thanksgiving basket applications until Nov. 5

GARY — The city is accepting applications for its annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway and celebration.
Applications need to be filled out in person on the second floor of City Hall, 401 Broadway. Applications can be filled out from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To apply, residents will need proof of residency, such as a photo ID, a utility bill that matches a photo ID address and a statement of income.
You have free articles remaining.
Food baskets will be distributed from 5-6:30 p.m. on Nov. 25 at the Genesis Convention Center/Indiana Hall at 1 Genesis Center Plaza. Doors open at 4 p.m.
Food donations, sponsors and volunteers are still needed, the release states.
Those who wish to be a part of the event should contact the Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services by calling 219-881-4815 or emailing mocs@ci.gary.in.us.