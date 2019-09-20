GARY — A total of $3.1 million in federal funds will be funneled into Gary to bolster numbers of firefighters and maintain those who serve at the city's stations.
The city was approved to receive a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant, the Department of Homeland Security's FEMA Grants Management announced this week. The grant is aimed to help fund cities to have adequate front line fire personnel.
Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson congratulated the Gary Fire Department and the city grants team and thanked Rep. Pete Visclosky for supporting the city.
You have free articles remaining.
Gary Fire Chief Paul Bradley said the funding will help the department meet National Fire Protection Association standards and assist in training firefighters.
“The Gary Fire Department is honored and excited to be the recipient of the SAFER grant award,” Bradley said. “While funding from this grant will be used to reinforce our current staffing, the SAFER grant will also help us meet NFPA requirements and better serve our city. We’d like to thank the office of Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, our command staff and everyone who helped us in this endeavor for their dedication and untiring service.”
For more information on Gary's fire prevention programs, individuals can call 219-881-5285.