Gary bishop ‘outraged’ at George Floyd’s death, subsequent violence

MERRILLVILLE — Bishop Robert J. McClory of the Catholic Diocese of Gary added his voice to those speaking out against the death of George Floyd and the resulting violence.

In a statement Tuesday, McClory noted that the Catholic bishops of this country, “like so many of you, are outraged by his tragic death.”

Floyd, 46, an African American, died May 25 after a Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, was filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck while Floyd said, “I can’t breathe.”

All four officers in the incident have been fired and Chauvin has been charged with third degree murder.

In the days following Floyd’s death, rallies and protests — some turning violent — have been taking place across the nation. These included confrontations with police in Hammond, Hobart and Michigan City.

In his statement, McClory referenced comments from Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles and president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.