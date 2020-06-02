You are the owner of this article.
Gary bishop ‘outraged’ at George Floyd’s death, subsequent violence
Bishop Robert J. McClory

Bishop Robert J. McClory addresses the faithful during Mass on Palm Sunday, from Holy Angels Cathedral in Gary on April 5.  McClory said on Tuesday that he was "outraged" by the death of George Floyd in police custody, and the violence that has ensued.

 Anthony Alonzo, Northwest Indiana Catholic

MERRILLVILLE — Bishop Robert J. McClory of the Catholic Diocese of Gary added his voice to those speaking out against the death of George Floyd and the resulting violence.

In a statement Tuesday, McClory noted that the Catholic bishops of this country, “like so many of you, are outraged by his tragic death.”

Floyd, 46, an African American, died May 25 after a Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, was filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck while Floyd said, “I can’t breathe.”

All four officers in the incident have been fired and Chauvin has been charged with third degree murder.

In the days following Floyd’s death, rallies and protests — some turning violent — have been taking place across the nation. These included confrontations with police in Hammond, Hobart and Michigan City.

In his statement, McClory referenced comments from Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles and president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

“We need to finally root out the racial injustice that still infects too many areas of American society,” said Gomez. “The protests we are seeing in our cities reflect the justified frustration and anger of millions of our brothers and sisters who even today experience humiliation, indignity, and unequal opportunity only because of their race or the color of their skin. It should not be this way in America. Racism has been tolerated for far too long in our way of life.

Both priests addressed the violence that has accompanied these rallies.

“We are called to serve one another with mercy and love,” McClory stated. “In many communities, including Northwest Indiana, people have gathered to express their extreme sadness, justified frustration and anger with the injustices that many in our nation endure. Violence and self-destruction should be rejected. Peaceful protests should be met with understanding and compassion.”

Gomez noted, “Legitimate protests should not be exploited by persons who have different values and agendas. Burning and looting communities, ruining the livelihoods of our neighbors, does not advance the cause of racial equality and human dignity.”

Gomez described recent violence as “self-destructive and self-defeating. Nothing is gained by violence and so much is lost. Let us keep our eyes on the prize of true and lasting change.”

The Los Angeles archbishop added, “The cruelty and violence [Floyd] suffered does not reflect on the majority of good men and women in law enforcement, who carry out their duties with honor. We know that. And we trust that civil authorities will investigate his killing carefully and make sure those responsible are held accountable.”

McClory is asking priests of the Gary diocese to offer special intentions at Masses “for an end to injustice and the scourge of racism, and that we be inspired to bring compassion, mercy, and justice to this hurting world.”

McClory concluded, “Let us pray that God will bring much needed healing to our communities and nation. Let us pray for all victims of racial injustice. Let us pray for those in law enforcement and public service who earnestly fight for the protection and dignity of all human life.”

