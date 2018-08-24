An explosion took the life of a motorist Friday afternoon following a car collision in Gary.
The collision happened at Melton Road and Old Hobart Road between two passenger vehicles, according to Gary Fire Department spokesman Mark Jones, who said details of the wreck are still being released. The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Friday.
The collision resulted in an explosion and fire, Jones said, and a motorist dies as a result. The well-being of any other individuals involved is unknown at this time. The incident is in ongoing investigation.
