Gary club's Steele wins Regional Youth of Year

“I try to find out where their heads are at and how their education is going,” said Steele, a recent graduate of Calumet New Tech High School.

Steele plans to study construction management at Ball State University. He hopes to own a construction company, flipping homes in Gary and turning a profit while helping the community.

“Gary is turning things around,” Steele said, “and if I can fix up these homes, I can double their value in a few years.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana President and CEO Ryan Smiley said Steele’s success is a testament to his character and commitment.

“Marcus has developed into an outstanding young man. Younger members look up to him and follow his lead,” Smiley said. “We’re so proud of what he’s accomplished, and we know he’s on his way to accomplishing so much more.”

Youth of the Year has been Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s premier recognition program since 1947, celebrating the achievements of club teens nationwide.

“This is amazing,” Steele repeated. “... This was my last go-around, and being able to get this far, I can’t stop smiling. I’m so happy.”