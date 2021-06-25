Gary club's Steele wins Regional Youth of Year

GARY — Marcus Steele Jr. is one step away from a nice scholarship and a new car.
Steele, 18, from the John Will Anderson Gary Boys & Girls Club, was named the Midwest Region Youth of the Year on June 17 after being chosen as one of two finalists earlier this month. Steele and five other regional winners are headed for the national finals Sept. 21 in Washington, D.C.
“It feels amazing,” Steele said. “I didn’t think I’d be this far.”
Steele competed against State Youth of the Year winners from 12 states in the virtual regional competition that began June 9. Steele and a Wisconsin contestant advanced to the regional finals.
In February, Steele was named the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s Youth of the Year. He won state in April, competing against 14 teens from around Indiana.
Competition included a three-minute speech and an essay documenting the young person’s club experiences and obstacles faced in life.
Steele confessed that “being a black kid from Gary” was a major obstacle, “with so many labels put on you. Some people just expect you to be average, but I beat so many obstacles by doing something with my life.”
Steele has been a member of the Gary club for eight years. He mentors five days a week, working with five to 20 youths at a time.
“I try to find out where their heads are at and how their education is going,” said Steele, a recent graduate of Calumet New Tech High School.
Steele plans to study construction management at Ball State University. He hopes to own a construction company, flipping homes in Gary and turning a profit while helping the community.
“Gary is turning things around,” Steele said, “and if I can fix up these homes, I can double their value in a few years.”
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana President and CEO Ryan Smiley said Steele’s success is a testament to his character and commitment.
“Marcus has developed into an outstanding young man. Younger members look up to him and follow his lead,” Smiley said. “We’re so proud of what he’s accomplished, and we know he’s on his way to accomplishing so much more.”
Youth of the Year has been Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s premier recognition program since 1947, celebrating the achievements of club teens nationwide.
“This is amazing,” Steele repeated. “... This was my last go-around, and being able to get this far, I can’t stop smiling. I’m so happy.”
Steele is Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s third straight Indiana Youth of the Year winner regional qualifier. In 2019, Portage’s Sanja Kirova was named Indiana State Youth of the Year, and in 2020, Merrillville’s Azariah Avery took the honor.
For being named Midwest Region Youth of the Year, Steele received a $20,000 scholarship. The National Youth of the Year receives an additional $50,000 scholarship and a new Toyota Corolla.
“The club has helped me want to become a better person, while helping others all around,” Steele said.