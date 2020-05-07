Gary Community School Corp. to accelerate 1-to-1 technology rollout amid coronavirus pandemic

The new plan will put take-home Chromebook devices in the hands of all Gary students. Chromebooks will come equipped with assigned mobile hot spots ensuring internet access for every student device.

The 1-to-1 device plan comes in a $2.4 million contract accepting services from three vendors.

Computer systems company OmniPro will supply Chromebook laptops, protective cases and charging carts. IT infrastructure management company Cira Infotech will provide security and content filtering systems for the student computers.

Hot spot hardware and services will be provided by T-Mobile. The district will purchase a limited 2GB per month data plan with a 24-month commitment.

The selected Chromebooks are similar to those being used in schools across the country and have a life of four to five years with proper care, Parish said.

The devices are valued at more than $300 each, but the district was able to secure a discounted rate of $209 per device, Gary school leaders said.

Chromebooks will be tagged and assigned to students, and each will receive a protective case for their device.