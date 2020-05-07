Gary Community School Corp. to accelerate 1-to-1 technology rollout amid coronavirus pandemic

GARY — Every Gary Community School Corp. student will have access to their own Chromebook before the start of next school year.
The Indiana Distressed Unit Appeal Board, overseeing the state takeover Gary school district, approved the purchase of 4,700 Chromebooks in a virtual meeting Thursday.
Gary school leaders initially intended to roll out the 1-to-1 device plan this fall, but accelerated efforts in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We've had this in the plans for a long time," said Eric Parish, of Gary emergency management services provider MGT Consulting. "The situation we're in right now highlights the importance of this."
The district distributed existing Gary-owned in-school devices to high school students last month after state orders forced the closure of school buildings across Indiana in response to the novel coronavirus.
Students in the Gary district not provided laptops have been given paper packet assignments. An increasing number of students have been able to access assignments using smartphones, Interim Emergency Manager Paige McNulty said in the Thursday meeting.
Parish said in the meeting the district would move to purchase the Chromebooks immediately after DUAB approval, and would begin distribution of the devices in early June.
The new plan will put take-home Chromebook devices in the hands of all Gary students. Chromebooks will come equipped with assigned mobile hot spots ensuring internet access for every student device.
The 1-to-1 device plan comes in a $2.4 million contract accepting services from three vendors.
Computer systems company OmniPro will supply Chromebook laptops, protective cases and charging carts. IT infrastructure management company Cira Infotech will provide security and content filtering systems for the student computers.
Hot spot hardware and services will be provided by T-Mobile. The district will purchase a limited 2GB per month data plan with a 24-month commitment.
The selected Chromebooks are similar to those being used in schools across the country and have a life of four to five years with proper care, Parish said.
The devices are valued at more than $300 each, but the district was able to secure a discounted rate of $209 per device, Gary school leaders said.
Chromebooks will be tagged and assigned to students, and each will receive a protective case for their device.
The Distressed Unit Appeal Board also gave Gary schools leadership approval Thursday to pursue refunding of an additional series of bonds for an estimated cost savings of more than $465,000, according to DUAB records.
The district has successfully refunded bonds twice before — once in July 2019 for a savings of more than $500,000, and again in January 2020 for a savings of about $1.1 million.
